Adylbek Kasymaliev visits new Sky Park Baytik and congratulates children

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev opened a new amusement park Sky Park Baytik in Bishkek. The event was timed to coincide with the International Children’s Day.

He congratulated the children on the holiday, wishing them happiness, good health, well-being and success in their studies.

«Children’s Day is not just a date. Every child is our joy, our hope, our future. We must provide them with a happy childhood, a bright sky above their heads and decent conditions for growth and development. Children’s smiles are peace and harmony on earth. We will do everything to give children a happy childhood, quality education and proper upbringing,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that, on the instructions of the country’s leadership, parks and public spaces are being built throughout the country.

«Today we are opening Sky Park Baytik in one of the most beautiful places in the capital — in Baytik Park. Many multi-storey buildings are being built in the southern part of the city, and this park was really needed here... This is not just a park, it is an important social project that will become a comfortable space for citizens to relax,» he added.

About 1 billion soms of private investment were invested in the project, 200 jobs were created. The park’s territory is 4.5 hectares. There are 17 amusement rides for children and adults, a children’s water park, a zone for toddlers, a trampoline area, a VR zone (virtual reality). The park offers a convenient entrance system, recreation areas, sanitary points and food courts. An amphitheater, museums, exhibition halls, open-air stages for festivals and concerts will also be built on the territory.
