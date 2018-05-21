Hot water supply in Bishkek suspended for month

Supply of hot water in Bishkek was suspended for a month. Bishkekteploset JSC started annual repair.

Previously, hot water in Bishkek was turned off on May 10. However, the City Administration decided to postpone the work for a later period, allegedly, at the request of the residents. Many townspeople opposed this decision.

During the period of complete stop of the equipment, repairs and preventive maintenance on the main heat networks will be carried out, the expansion joints and sectional shut-offs will be replaced. Hydraulic tests will be carried out after it.