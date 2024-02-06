Date of hot water shutdown in Bishkek to be changed, period extended

«This year we plan to extend the period of a complete shutdown of hot water supply to residents of Bishkek,» director of the branch of Electric Stations JSC Bishkekteploset Uran Raimbekov told in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, in summer water is completely drained from the system. There are works that require this. After repairs, hydraulic testing of networks is carried out. This is necessary to find weak points that could fail during the heating season. They are replaced before October 1.

«The number of detected damages has been increasing in recent years. In addition, we find some kind of damage almost every day. We understand the wishes of residents to suspend hot water supply, for example, in July or August. But the length of networks is hundreds of kilometers. It takes time to check them. If we conduct tests, for example, in July, we simply will not have time to repair. Even this year we are discussing the issue of hot water shutdown from April 20 for 30-40 days, because the number of damages due to wear and tear of equipment is increasing. This is necessary in order to carry out repairs more qualitatively,» Uran Raimbekov said.