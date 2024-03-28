13:08
Houses in single-family residential districts of Bishkek to have no hot water

Houses in single-family residential districts of Bishkek will be left without hot water for four days. The press service of Bishkekteploset reported.

Houses will be disconnected from hot water supply from March 29 to April 1 to test heating system. The company emphasized that this will only affect single-family residential buildings with centralized heat supply.

Hot water supply of multi-storey residential buildings will not be stopped.

For any questions, please contact the company at the following numbers: 1980, 0312611169, 0557611166, 0701611166.

Technical service numbers: 0312365719, 0312300767, 0312510622, 0312217406.
