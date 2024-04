Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev signed an order to turn off hot water in Bishkek. The press service of the municipality reported.

It was noted that in order to ensure high-quality and timely preparation of heating equipment, boiler houses, heating networks, heat consumption systems for the heating period 2024-2025, hot water supply is turned off in Bishkek from April 22 to June 1.

Hot water is turned off every year due to preventive and repair work.