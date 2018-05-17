Film about migrant from Kyrgyzstan included in official selection of Cannes

A film about a migrant from Kyrgyzstan «Aika» was included in the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival. Zakon.kz reported.

The actress Samal Yeslyamova played the main part in the film, one of the producers is Gulnara Sarsenova. The film director is a native of Kazakhstan, Sergey Dvortsevoy.

The social drama «Aika» is the result of joint work of representatives of five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland and China. Work on the film lasted six years.

The movie was included into the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival after the selectors saw the first forty minutes of the still not finished film. According to the scriptwriter of «Aika» Gennady Ostrovsky, «the very fact that the film was included in the selection of the Cannes Film Festival, being not ready, means a lot. I do not know if there were any such examples.»

«Aika» is a story of a young emigrant from Kyrgyzstan, who illegally works in Moscow. The movie tells about her inner growth, motherhood, which she loses, and then regains.

Samal Yeslyamova was nominated as a winner in the category «Best Actress» at the festival.