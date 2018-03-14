Junda oil refinery destroys burial grounds dated 5-3 centuries BC

Oil refinery China Petrol Company Junda Ltd. in Zhaiyl district of Chui region violates the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety reported.

Mount burial grounds in Kara-Balta, located on the territory of a land plot, transferred for temporary use to Junda plant, are under the threat of destruction.

The plant does not comply with the requirements of the Law on the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage and the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In accordance with the law, all types of construction, earth and household work that is not related to the preservation of objects of historical and cultural heritage are prohibited in monuments protection zone.

Inspectors of the Department for Control over the Use and Protection of Lands of the State Ecological Inspectorate repeatedly issued instructions to the plant management about the installation of a fence. The requirements are ignored. Burial grounds of 5-3 centuries BC, considered as a historical and cultural heritage, are being destroyed.

Law enforcement agencies will deal with the situation.