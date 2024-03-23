Junda plant in Kara-Balta can produce 850,000 tons of fuel

Junda oil refinery is ready to produce up to 850,000 tons of fuel annually. The head of the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan, Kanat Eshatov, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the enterprise’s capacity allows it to meet half of the domestic demand for fuel and lubricants.

Kanat Eshatov believes that the resumption of the plant’s operation will have a positive impact on the cost of fuel in the country.

Junda oil refinery has been idle since 2019. Earlier, representatives of the Chinese Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. expressed their intention to begin the second stage of construction of Junda oil refinery. They are going to focus on deep processing of petroleum products of the European standard K5 and the production of polypropylene. It is planned that the enterprise could be launched after modernization this year.