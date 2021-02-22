18:12
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region

Businessman offered to build an oil refinery in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of president reported.

The First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Mederbek Satyev held a meeting on investment policy in the oil refining industry.

«An investment project using German technologies was proposed at the meeting. Initiator of the project, the General Director of Temirlan-Oil OJSC Mukhit Orazbaev proposed to build an oil refinery in Maimak Free Economic Zone in Talas region on the basis of crude oil from Kumkol field (Kazakhstan),» the statement says.

The First Deputy Chief of Staff Mederbek Satyev assured that the state would always guarantee support and protection of the legal rights of investors who develop the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as create jobs.

As a result, the parties came to an agreement on further improvement of investment conditions.
