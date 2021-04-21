15:58
Oil refinery plant to be launched in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

An oil refinery plant is being prepared for launch in Batken region. The Ministry of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, it is planned to open the mini oil refinery plant Safar LLC in May in Leilek district.

«Currently, the plant is carrying out preparatory work to launch production. An annual contract was signed with Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC for supply of crude oil in the volume of 10,000 tons. It is expected that the plant will be modernized and updated that will further increase the amount of processed raw materials. The design capacity is 50,000 tons per year. Manufactured products are diesel fuel, fuel oil. After the launch, the district will be provided with fuel, especially farmers. In addition, more than 40 people will get jobs,» the ministry said.
