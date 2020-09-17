Kyrgyzneftegaz plans to modernize oil refinery

Kyrgyzneftegaz plans to modernize an oil refinery in Jalal-Abad. The public procurement portal says.

According to it, the company announced a tender for development of a feasibility study for modernization of the oil refinery of Kyrgyz Petroleum Company CJSC. It is planned to spend 12 million soms on this purpose.

The website of Kyrgyz Petroleum Company notes that the company is a subsidiary of Kyrgyzneftegaz. The plant is engaged in the production of petroleum products and other types of raw materials and provides oil refining services. At the moment, the company produces three types of products: gasoline, diesel, fuel oil.

The refinery (oil refinery) of KPC CJSC is designed to process 500,000 tons of crude oil per year and a slightly smaller volume of alternative raw materials such as gas condensate, distillates, and off-grade oil products. The main partner of the company is the enterprise — the owner of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC.