Bishkek HPP upgraded without project

Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was modernized without a project. The former director of the HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan announced this today at a meeting of the deputy commission for investigating the causes of the breakdown and rational use of the loan.

According to him, everyone, not him alone, should bear the responsibility for the breakdown. «Aibek Kaliev and Uzak Kadyrbayev removed me from office and banned from speaking. I had to ask the deputies to come to the commission meeting. The chief engineer was not fired, his deputy became a director. I will prove every word by the documents,» said Omurkul uulu Nurlan.

He added that there was no project of modernization of the heating plant. Building of units and drawing up of the project took place at the same time. «The commission commissioned the facility without chemical workshop. There were enough questions,» explained Omurkul uulu Nurlan.