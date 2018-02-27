10:45
+1
USD 68.06
EUR 83.86
RUB 1.22
English

Taza Koom to change Kyrgyzstan by 2023

The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communication of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion a plan for digital transformation Taza Koom.

It is expected that by 2023 all public services provided to the population and business will become digital. The degree of satisfaction of the population with their quality will reach 80 percent.

Officials hope that by 2023 Kyrgyzstan will enter the top 50 of developed countries.

The maximum time for the provision of a public service will not exceed one working day. In 2017, it took up to 15 working days. Citizens will not have to submit documents to get a public service.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Taza Koom program discussed at World Government Summit in Dubai
Deputy Head of Government’s Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kyrgyz officials to get acquainted with innovations in India
UNDP ready to support national project Taza Koom and government reforms
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Sapar Isakov discuss future of country
Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end
Data processing center for Taza Koom to cost $ 100 million
Sapar Isakov ready for resistance against Taza Koom
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan asks for assistance from Belarus in implementing Taza Koom project
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported