Taza Koom to change Kyrgyzstan by 2023

The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communication of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion a plan for digital transformation Taza Koom.

It is expected that by 2023 all public services provided to the population and business will become digital. The degree of satisfaction of the population with their quality will reach 80 percent.

Officials hope that by 2023 Kyrgyzstan will enter the top 50 of developed countries.

The maximum time for the provision of a public service will not exceed one working day. In 2017, it took up to 15 working days. Citizens will not have to submit documents to get a public service.