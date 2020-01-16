10:53
Carcheck service receives 1.2 million requests for three months

Since launch of Carcheck service in October 2019, at least 1,275.3 million requests have been processed. The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan provides such data.

Recall, the service allows to obtain relevant information about a vehicle. In particular, it provides information about status of a car in terms of restrictions (pledge or arrest), presence of unpaid fines for traffic violations, some technical characteristics.

To check, it is necessary to enter the state plate number of a car at portal.srs.kg in «Transport» section, then Carcheck.

The second most popular public services portal of the SRS is the fines check service. Over the past year, it received 1,104.1 million requests.
