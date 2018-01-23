01:13
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Kyrgyz officials to get acquainted with innovations in India

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, as part of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India Mushabar Javad Akbar. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the government reported.

The Prime Minister noted the opportunities for bilateral cooperation in two areas. This is an exchange of experience in the implementation of Taza Koom and Digital India programs and the training of Kyrgyz civil servants in digital skills.

"India is ready to assist in the implementation of Taza Koom project. We are ready to work in stages in all directions," said Mushabar Javad Akbar.
link:
views: 140
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan visits World Economic Forum first time in 20 years
Sapar Isakov to hold number of bilateral meetings in Davos
UNDP ready to support national project Taza Koom and government reforms
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to head for Davos
India allocates 6 scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at its universities
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Sapar Isakov discuss future of country
Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end
Data processing center for Taza Koom to cost $ 100 million
Sapar Isakov ready for resistance against Taza Koom
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love