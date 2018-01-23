Kyrgyz officials to get acquainted with innovations in India

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, as part of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India Mushabar Javad Akbar. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the government reported.

The Prime Minister noted the opportunities for bilateral cooperation in two areas. This is an exchange of experience in the implementation of Taza Koom and Digital India programs and the training of Kyrgyz civil servants in digital skills.

"India is ready to assist in the implementation of Taza Koom project. We are ready to work in stages in all directions," said Mushabar Javad Akbar.