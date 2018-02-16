Government sets date of the 3rd World Nomad Games

The date of the beginning of the 3rd World Nomad Games has been determined. The opening ceremony will take place on September 2 at the hippodrome of Cholpon-Ata town in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Prime Minister reported.

Competitions will be held in 36 national sports, in which about 3,000 athletes from 80 countries of the world are expected to take part. About 500 media representatives from 50 countries will cover the event.

Recall, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov on December 15, 2017 gave an official start to the preparations for the organization and holding of the 3rd World Nomad Games.

He noted that the nomadic culture and civilization is one of the most ancient in the world and every year it is gaining increasing popularity among the younger generation.

According to the head of government, the scale of the 3rd World Nomad Games demonstrates the growing interest in the event on the part of the participating countries, and will also contribute to increasing the attractiveness of our republic and the level of trust in it by tourists.