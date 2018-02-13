Economy Minister Artem Novikov to learn Kyrgyz language

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for teaching its employees the state language. Public procurement portal reported.

It is noted that 100 employees of the ministry will undergo group training on the basis of the educational center of the State Commission on the State Language. The antimonopoly authority approved a monthly payment of 960 soms. The course lasts 3 months.

A total of 324,000 soms are budgeted for teaching the staff of the Ministry of Economy.

The training of the minister will cost 36,000 soms. The monthly payment is 12,000 soms. A teacher who previously worked with the Prime Minister Igor Chudinov and the Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Pankratov will teach Artem Novikov.

«The minister has a complicated irregular schedule. The teacher should be ready for this. We hope to start teaching process on Monday,» the ministry explained.