11:39
-5
USD 68.66
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.19
English

National Bank fines exchange offices for 400,000 soms

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fined exchange offices in Kara-Suu town and Osh city of Osh region and Manas district of Talas region for 400,000 soms. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were brought to administrative responsibility with a fine of 100,000 soms each for the exchange of foreign currency without a license in Kara-Suu town and Osh city.

In addition, an owner of an exchange office located in Novodonetsk village of Manas district of Talas region was fined for the violation of banking legislation for 100,000 soms.

The new fines entered into force in 2017. They have grown almost tenfold. In such a way, the National Bank tries to combat the illegal work of the exchange offices.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves grow by $ 43.95 million for month
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan offers to ban payments with mobile phones
National Bank thinks of admission of cellular companies to financial market
National Bank conducts first intervention in 2018
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses with National Bank’s head exchange rate of som
Deputies refuse to adopt amendments recommended by IMF
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $73.72 mln in December 2017
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fines another commercial bank for breach of law
National Bank not guarantee security of investments in cryptocurrency
Discount rate of National Bank not to change until February 2018
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan