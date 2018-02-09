National Bank fines exchange offices for 400,000 soms

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fined exchange offices in Kara-Suu town and Osh city of Osh region and Manas district of Talas region for 400,000 soms. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan were brought to administrative responsibility with a fine of 100,000 soms each for the exchange of foreign currency without a license in Kara-Suu town and Osh city.

In addition, an owner of an exchange office located in Novodonetsk village of Manas district of Talas region was fined for the violation of banking legislation for 100,000 soms.

The new fines entered into force in 2017. They have grown almost tenfold. In such a way, the National Bank tries to combat the illegal work of the exchange offices.