The native of Kyrgyzstan, Valentina Shevchenko, tops the UFC fighter ranking. Official website of UFC club reports.

Until recently, Shevchenko competed in the weight category of 61 kilograms, took the lead in the ranking and claimed for the UFC champion belt.

The other day, Valentina successfully made her debut in the category of 56 kg. And in the updated version of the ranking in this weight, she immediately took the first place.