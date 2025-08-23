Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament

Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev (9-1) won his first victory at the UFC Fight Night tournament, which is taking place in Shanghai (China). The Octagon league reported on social media.

His opponent was a fighter from Kazakhstan, Diar Nurgozhai.

In the first round, Uran Satybaldiev immediately hit his opponent and laid him down. After a minute and a half, the fighter knocked his opponent down, after which he went to the ground.

Although Nurgozhai managed to escape from an unfinished submission attempt, Satybaldiev applied a choke hold, forcing the Kazakh fighter to tap out.

The first round of the fight lasted 2 minutes 15 seconds.

This is Uran Satybaldiev’s first victory in the UFC.