18:39
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament

Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev (9-1) won his first victory at the UFC Fight Night tournament, which is taking place in Shanghai (China). The Octagon league reported on social media.

His opponent was a fighter from Kazakhstan, Diar Nurgozhai.

In the first round, Uran Satybaldiev immediately hit his opponent and laid him down. After a minute and a half, the fighter knocked his opponent down, after which he went to the ground.

Although Nurgozhai managed to escape from an unfinished submission attempt, Satybaldiev applied a choke hold, forcing the Kazakh fighter to tap out.

The first round of the fight lasted 2 minutes 15 seconds.

This is Uran Satybaldiev’s first victory in the UFC.
link: https://24.kg/english/340743/
views: 122
Print
Related
Кыргызстанец Уран Сатыбалдиев одержал свою первую победу на турнире UFC
U20 World Wrestling Championships: Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches final
U20 World Wrestling Championship: Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva wins bronze
Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches semifinals of U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva to compete for bronze at World Wrestling Championships
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury
Ex-head coach of Kyrgyzstan in wrestling to train Egyptian national team
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov reaches final at U20 World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
17:57
Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at UFC tournament Kyrgyzstani Uran Satybaldiev wins his first victory at...
17:49
First cultural event "Sarmerden" held in Kyrgyzstan's prisons
16:28
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
16:23
Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall
16:13
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek