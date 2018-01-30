Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case over Bishkek HPP breakdown

The Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crime under the article Negligence of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on the basis of the appeal of the Prime Minister.

The investigation began after consideration of materials on heat supply situation in Bishkek.

It was found out that due to inadequate performance by officials of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, National Energy Holding JSC, Electric Stations OJSC and Bishkek HPP of their official duties for the preparation for the autumn-winter period, for unknown reasons, a technological malfunction in the operation of equipment occurred, which was not timely resolved.

As a result of a significant reduction in the temperature regime of heat supply during low air temperature days, most of the city remained without heat.