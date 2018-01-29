05:01
Gas consumption in north Kyrgyzstan increases by 40 percent for 3 days

Over the past three days, gas consumption in the north of Kyrgyzstan, including Bishkek, has grown by 40 percent. Press service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, until January 26, the average daily consumption of natural gas was 1.2 million cubic meters. From January 26 to 29 January, it increased to 1.7 million cubic meters.

«There were no accidents on gas networks. Only one leak was detected. Now it is being eliminated by our specialists. The work is conducted in usual mode,» Gazprom Kyrgyzstan reported.

Another breakdown occurred today at Bishkek HPP. SCNS and financial police conduct inspections. Residents of the outer-lying districts of the capital are left without electricity. The power engineers are working around the clock.
