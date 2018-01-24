13:32
-18
USD 68.70
EUR 84.07
RUB 1.22
English

Street of Karakol named after Alexander Barykin, killed in 2014

One of the streets of Karakol town was named after Alexander Barykin, who died in a shootout on the border with China in 2014. Deputy of Karakol Town Council Azamat Aitbayev posted on social network.

According to him, the street was named after the hero in one of the town’s housing areas. The ceremony was attended by the employees of the Border Service, residents of the housing area, relatives of Alexander Barykin, deputies of the Town Council and Mayor of the town Daniyar Arpachiyev. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the deceased.

Alexander Barykin died three years ago, on January 23, 2014, while trying to detain violators in the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border. On his way to the hunting camp, he met a group of unknown persons and tried to detain them. The criminals killed the huntsman and seized his hunting short rifle «Vepr». At the time of the attack, Barykin shoot two border violators dead. Border guards later killed the rest during a special operation.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
Shortcomings in construction of Balykchy – Karakol road detected
Russian base in Karakol town hosts military exercises
13 people injured in traffic accident on Balykchi-Karakol road
Transformer worth 12.5 million soms installed in Karakol
Mass brawl occurs in Karakol with participation of ex-deputy
Majority coalition in Karakol town council collapses
Four-lane road to be built in Karakol this year
Almost 500 people applied to Karakol Center for free legal aid
10 bicycle parking places opened in Karakol town
Karakol residents ask to create environmental police
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love