Street of Karakol named after Alexander Barykin, killed in 2014

One of the streets of Karakol town was named after Alexander Barykin, who died in a shootout on the border with China in 2014. Deputy of Karakol Town Council Azamat Aitbayev posted on social network.

According to him, the street was named after the hero in one of the town’s housing areas. The ceremony was attended by the employees of the Border Service, residents of the housing area, relatives of Alexander Barykin, deputies of the Town Council and Mayor of the town Daniyar Arpachiyev. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the deceased.

Alexander Barykin died three years ago, on January 23, 2014, while trying to detain violators in the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border. On his way to the hunting camp, he met a group of unknown persons and tried to detain them. The criminals killed the huntsman and seized his hunting short rifle «Vepr». At the time of the attack, Barykin shoot two border violators dead. Border guards later killed the rest during a special operation.