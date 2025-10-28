Public transport fares planned to be increased in Karakol

Public transport fares are planned to be increased in Karakol city. The issue has been submitted for public discussion. Meetings have already been held in four districts of the city, and the remaining ones will be held in the coming days. The City Hall’s press service reported.

According to the proposal from the bus depot, which reports to the city’s Department of Transport, Tourism, and Digitalization, the fare is planned to be increased by 5 soms. For schoolchildren, the fare could increase from 10 to 15 soms, and for other passengers — from 15 to 20 soms. Pensioners, who previously paid 10 soms, will now pay the standard fare.

The increase is attributed to rising fuel and spare parts prices. The bus depot noted that this is a necessary measure to maintain the stable operation and ensure the safety of transportation.