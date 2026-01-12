16:36
Section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek opened to traffic

Following the completion of four pedestrian underpasses, a section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue from Semetey Street to Masaliev Avenue has been opened to traffic. The press service of the City Hall announced.

Each underpass is 33.5 meters long and 4 meters wide. Finishing work inside the underpasses, as well as the construction of staircases, is currently ongoing.

At the direction of Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the work was carried out over the holiday period to minimize traffic congestion and reduce inconvenience to residents.
