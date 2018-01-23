12:52
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Dangerous gas filing station found in Jalal-Abad region

A gas filling station posing a threat to residents was found in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. The State Inspectorate for Technical and Environmental Safety reported.

A private entrepreneur T. Alibaev without permitting documents, violating the requirements of fire safety, built a gas filling station Kok-Tondu on Bishkek-Osh highway. Its activities were suspended after inspection.

Despite the ban, the gas filling station continues to operate. The materials were transferred to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Six people killed in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region
PM demands to tighten control over safety at gas stations
All victims of Ananyevo explosion get financial assistance
Two victims of Ananyevo explosion remain in critical condition
Fire at gas station in Ananyevo village, victims reported
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love