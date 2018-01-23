Dangerous gas filing station found in Jalal-Abad region

A gas filling station posing a threat to residents was found in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. The State Inspectorate for Technical and Environmental Safety reported.

A private entrepreneur T. Alibaev without permitting documents, violating the requirements of fire safety, built a gas filling station Kok-Tondu on Bishkek-Osh highway. Its activities were suspended after inspection.

Despite the ban, the gas filling station continues to operate. The materials were transferred to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.