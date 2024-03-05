12:10
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Moratorium on provision of land for gas stations in Bishkek extended

The Bishkek City Council extended the moratorium on the provision of land for gas stations for another ten years. The decision was made at a session.

In 2013, a moratorium was imposed on the allocation of land plots and construction of gas stations in the area limited by Tokombaev/Masaliev, Sadyrbaev, Tolstoy streets (from Sadyrbaev Street to Taishetskaya Street), Fuchik, Kurmanjan Datka, April 7 and Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

It was extended until December 31, 2033 to ensure environmental and technological safety and resolve issues of transport interchanges.

On previously provided land plots located within the boundaries of the established moratorium, the functional purpose of automobile gas stations can be changed only for the design and construction of social facilities, public gardens, parks or green areas, multi-storey parking lots and parking lots with social, cultural and household facilities (in this case social, cultural and domestic facilities should make up not more than 30 percent of the areas put into operation).
link: https://24.kg/english/288263/
views: 171
Print
Related
Methane gas stations temporarily closed in Uzbekistan
Moratorium on land plots for gas stations in center of Bishkek to be extended
Moratorium on inspections: President promises protection for entrepreneurs
President of Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary moratorium on business inspections
Moratorium on renaming streets and parks in Bishkek extended
Moratorium on inspections by Tax Service no longer in force in Kyrgyzstan
Tax officers of Kyrgyzstan oppose moratorium on checks of excisable goods
Moratorium on business inspections extended for 12 months
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend moratorium on checks of entrepreneurs
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
11:57
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
Universities of Cyprus provide 17 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis
11:37
Activist Melis Aspekov sentenced to seven years in prison
11:25
Banks to get opportunity to remotely identify private entrepreneurs
11:18
Cardiac surgery department opened in medical clinic of Osh State University