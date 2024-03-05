Moratorium on provision of land for gas stations in Bishkek extended

The Bishkek City Council extended the moratorium on the provision of land for gas stations for another ten years. The decision was made at a session.

In 2013, a moratorium was imposed on the allocation of land plots and construction of gas stations in the area limited by Tokombaev/Masaliev, Sadyrbaev, Tolstoy streets (from Sadyrbaev Street to Taishetskaya Street), Fuchik, Kurmanjan Datka, April 7 and Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

It was extended until December 31, 2033 to ensure environmental and technological safety and resolve issues of transport interchanges.

On previously provided land plots located within the boundaries of the established moratorium, the functional purpose of automobile gas stations can be changed only for the design and construction of social facilities, public gardens, parks or green areas, multi-storey parking lots and parking lots with social, cultural and household facilities (in this case social, cultural and domestic facilities should make up not more than 30 percent of the areas put into operation).