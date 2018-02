Bodies of two men were found in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, on February 6, three residents of Birdik village went to Kabak wintering place in search of missing sheep. One of them returned to the village on February 12 and said that his fellows had lost their way. A group of rescuers and locals started search.

On the morning of February 15, rescuers found bodies of the men under snow.