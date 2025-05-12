President Sadyr Japarov to visit Jalal-Abad region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Jalal-Abad region on a working visit on May 12-13. The press secretary of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Askat Alagozov reported.

According to him, during the two-day trip, the head of state will get acquainted with the work of a number of facilities in the region, take part in the opening of a social facility, and also hand over the keys to new apartments built within the framework of the State Mortgage Company’s program.

More than 800 citizens will receive new apartments.