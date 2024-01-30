Moratorium on land plots for gas stations in center of Bishkek to be extended

The moratorium on allocation of land plots for the construction of gas stations in the center of the capital is planned to be extended for 10 years. The corresponding draft resolution of Bishkek City Council has been submitted for public discussion.

The background statement notes that the moratorium was imposed in 2013. It is proposed to extend it until December 31, 2033 «in order to ensure environmental, technogenic safety, to address the issues of transport interchanges». At the same time, it will be possible to change the functional purpose of the sites that were previously allocated for the construction of gas stations, but only for the design and construction of social facilities, public gardens, parks or green areas, multi-storey parking lots and parking lots with objects of social, cultural and household purposes (in this case, objects of social, cultural and household purposes should make up not more than 30 percent of the commissioned areas).

Recall, a moratorium on the allocation of land and construction of gas stations in the area bounded by Tokombaev/Masaliev, Sadyrbaev, Tolstoy (from Sadyrbaev Street to Taishetskaya Street), Fuchik, Kurmanjan Datka, 7 April and Zhibek Jolu Avenue was previously imposed.