All victims of Ananyevo explosion get financial assistance

«All victims and families of those killed as a result of the explosion at the gas station in Ananyevo received material assistance," the presidential press service assured.
Note, there were reports in social networks that one of the families of the victims had not yet got assistance.
«The order to provide material assistance was issued on the day of the tragedy. Later, material assistance was transferred to the families of the victims and the victims," the press service reported.
Recall, an explosion occurred on June 19, 2017 at a gas station in Ananyevo