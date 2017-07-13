PM demands to tighten control over safety at gas stations

Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov demanded to tighten the control over the fire safety at gas filling stations as much as possible. Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Today, Sooronbay Jeenbekov held a working meeting on ensuring fire safety during operation of gas-cylinder equipment. He recalled that the negligent attitude and violation of safety rules when using gas-cylinder equipment had led to human casualties.

«Number of drivers installing gas equipment on their cars is growing from year to year because of the fuel price difference. This entails an increase in the number of gas stations. In this regard, we must pay special attention to this issue and ensure safety of our citizens," the Prime Minister stressed.

Director of the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety Kanatbek Muratbekov said that up to date, 116 gas filling stations operate in the country. The employees of the State Inspection carried out inspection for compliance with fire and industrial safety standards, compliance with architectural, construction norms and land legislation.

«As a result, 233 violations of environmental and technical safety rules have been found. As a result of the check, the owners were fined. The work of 10 gas filling stations was temporarily suspended. The growth of emergencies related to the explosion of gas is caused by insufficient control. At present, there are no effective systems at gas filling stations that would allow not exceeding the pressure limit when pumping gas," Kanatbek Muratbekov said.

Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov stated the need to develop single rules for the regulation of the activities of gas filling stations. As a result, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Emergencies and the State Committee for Industry and Subsoil Use were instructed to develop and submit regulatory and legal acts in the field of industrial safety regulating the transportation, storage and sale of liquid gas for consideration by the government.