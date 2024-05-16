Deputy proposes to move all gas stations out of Bishkek

MP Akylbek Tumonbaev proposed at a meeting of the Parliament to move all gas stations located in Bishkek outside the city.

According to the MP, they pollute the air.

«People say in Bishkek that cars pollute the air, but, in addition, there are 96 gas stations in the capital that also cause harm. As part of the territorial reform, their number will increase to 126. Gas stations should be moved out of the city limits. Then the air will be clean and health will not be harmed,» Akylbek Tumonbaev said.

He suggested adopting a decree or a bill. «We have to think about the future of our children,» the deputy added.