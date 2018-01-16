Omurbek Babanov submits statement to CEC

The deputy of Parliament Omurbek Babanov submitted a statement to the Central Election Commission about refusal of his deputy seat. His advisor Mirsulzhan Namazaliyev told journalists. The documents were submitted to the CEC the day before.

The ex-presidential candidate unexpectedly for his supporters announced that he leaves a big politics and hands over his deputy mandate.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against the leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party and other persons. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, it is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir Timur micro district in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. The place of stay of the disgraced politician is unknown.

After the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov stated that he was leaving the politics.