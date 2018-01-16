20:36
-6
USD 69.40
EUR 84.88
RUB 1.23
English

Omurbek Babanov submits statement to CEC

The deputy of Parliament Omurbek Babanov submitted a statement to the Central Election Commission about refusal of his deputy seat. His advisor Mirsulzhan Namazaliyev told journalists. The documents were submitted to the CEC the day before.

The ex-presidential candidate unexpectedly for his supporters announced that he leaves a big politics and hands over his deputy mandate.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case against the leader of Respublika-Ata Jurt party and other persons. He is accused of public calls for violent change of the constitutional system and the incitement of national, racial or religious hatred. According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, it is about the speech of Omurbek Babanov during the pre-election campaign at a meeting with residents of Amir Timur micro district in Osh on September 28.

After the presidential elections, Omurbek Babanov left Kyrgyzstan. According to some information, he went to Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) for treatment. The place of stay of the disgraced politician is unknown.

After the criminal prosecution, Omurbek Babanov stated that he was leaving the politics.
link:
views: 171
Print
Related
CEC not aware of date of Omurbek Babanov’s deprivation of deputy seat
CEC cannot deprive Omurbek Babanov of deputy seat due to absence of notice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan
NTS no longer belongs to Omurbek Babanov
MP Omurbek Babanov comments on situation around NTS
How much CEC to spend on next local elections in Kyrgyzstan
Atyr Abdrakhmatova removed from post of deputy сhairwoman of CEC
CEC to decide on transfer of Omurbek Tekebayev’s deputy seat
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal case against Omurbek Babanov
New leader of parliamentary faction Respublika – Ata Jurt elected
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow