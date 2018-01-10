President meets with residents of Zhumgal district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited Zhumgal district, where he started his pre-election meetings with voters as a candidate. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state stressed that he would fulfill all his pre-election promises on the development of the regions.

For me, the interests of the country are most precious Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled his election program, which was written, as the press service notes, based on the real life of ordinary Kyrgyz people. «There are all possibilities for fulfilling my election program. At the moment, the expert group is completing work on the draft National Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2040,» the President stressed.

The head of state noted that the main direction of his work would be a resolute struggle against corruption. «The main aim of this struggle — there should not be untouchables in Kyrgyzstan, the law is one for all, and all people are equal before the law. Those who want to manage people, first must themselves be crystal clear. Only then, they have the right to demand purity from others. In the last six years, people’s confidence in the authorities has been revived. Our task is to strengthen this trust,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

At the meeting, the President answered the questions of Zhumgal district residents concerning the elimination of excessive bureaucracy in the work of local authorities, creation of jobs, eradication of corruption elements, construction of alternative North-South road and others.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the decree signed by him on declaring 2018 the Year of Development of Regions will create conditions for planned solution of these issues.

«No president can cope without the help of his people. Let’s not be indifferent and build a clean society together. All the reforms initiated in all spheres of the state’s life will be continued,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.