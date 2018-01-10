2018 - Year of Development of Regions in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared 2018 the Year of Development of Regions. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration said.

The corresponding decree of the head of state, signed on January 9, will become the basic document for the development of the regions.

«Basis for systemic changes in the development of regions should be laid in 2018. This will require the joint efforts of all branches of power, the civil sector. The concrete recommendations to the Parliament, the government, which directly influence the development of the regions, were made; long-term comprehensive programs for each region will be worked out, planning standards for villages, cities and other territorial units were approved,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He recalled that the Concept for the Development of the Regions, the Program for Providing Population with Clean Drinking Water and the Irrigation Improvement Program in the country were developed and adopted when he was the prime minister of the country. The head of state stressed that the decree would give a powerful impetus to the implementation of these programs.

We should not allow an imbalance in the development of the regions; budget and investment funds should be distributed according to the needs of the regions. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that special attention would be paid to creation of new jobs in the regions that would lead to a reduction in the processes of internal and external migration. Efforts will be directed to the development of road and transport infrastructure, support of the export potential of the regions, creation of conditions for support of small and medium-sized enterprises, attraction of investments for the economic development of the regions.