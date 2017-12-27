20:52
Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek – defendant in criminal case

Ex-Vice-Mayor of Bishkek Ernis Zarlykov became a defendant in a criminal case. The State Committee for National Security confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Criminal case on the abuse of office by the staff of the Public-State Capital Construction Department of Bishkek City Administration and the Urban Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic at the conclusion of the contract and the financing of the construction of a school in one of the capital’s residential districts was opened under articles 304 (Abuse of official position), 306 (Conclusion of the contract, state procurement contrary to the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 315 (Forgery by an official) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Currently, the Main Investigation Department of the State National Security Committee is investigating the case.

As SCNS explained, Ernis Zarlykov is a defendant in this case. He has been the head of the Bishkek city finance department since 2011, and in 2016 he was the first vice mayor of Bishkek.
