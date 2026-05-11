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Public space planned for site of old Osh market in Bishkek

A modern green public space, as well as a recreation area for city residents, is planned for the site of the old Osh market in Bishkek. Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said at a meeting with city residents.

He stated that, according to the Bishkek General Plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, this area is designated as a business zone. Authorities are also considering the possibility of developing a modern green space there. To this end, they will develop a detailed development plan that will include public spaces and recreation areas.

Bishkek authorities have been discussing plans to relocate the Osh market since 2023. The new market is being built in the north of the capital, outside the city center. The project includes a large shopping complex with indoor pavilions, storage facilities, utility infrastructure, and parking.

On May 11, the head of the Bishkek municipality met with residents of Sverdlovsky district as part of a presidential directive. The event was held in an open format in the assembly hall of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with the participation of representatives of the City Hall services, district officials, and local activists.
link: https://24.kg/english/373378/
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