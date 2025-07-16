Director of capital's HPP appointed new Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Personnel changes aimed at strengthening preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026 took place at the capital’s City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.
Commenting on the appointment, the Mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, emphasized the priorities: «Work must be carried out exclusively within the framework of the law. In case of violations, even previous merits will not become an excuse and will not help to avoid responsibility,» he said.
Nurlan Kuldzhigachev has been appointed a new Director of Bishkekteploelektrotsentral municipal enterprise. Previously, he held the position of deputy head of the reliability and safety service at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.
The orders were signed by the mayor of Bishkek. The municipality notes that the personnel decisions taken are aimed at ensuring stable and transparent preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026.
- Earlier, as part of a criminal case initiated on the fact of extortion, the Vice Mayor of the capital, Talaibek Baigaziev, who was responsible for the fuel and energy complex, was detained while returning part of the previously received money in the amount of $35,000.
- Another Vice Mayor, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev, was detained today, July 16. He is suspected of abuse of office, corruption and protection racketeering.