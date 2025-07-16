Director of capital's HPP appointed new Vice Mayor of Bishkek

Personnel changes aimed at strengthening preparations for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026 took place at the capital’s City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

Nurgazy Kurmanbekov has been appointed Deputy Mayor in charge of the fuel and energy complex. He has many years of experience in the thermal power system: since 2002, he held key positions at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (now Bishkekteploelektrotsentral municipal enterprise), and he has headed this enterprise since June 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, the Mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, emphasized the priorities: «Work must be carried out exclusively within the framework of the law. In case of violations, even previous merits will not become an excuse and will not help to avoid responsibility,» he said.

Nurlan Kuldzhigachev has been appointed a new Director of Bishkekteploelektrotsentral municipal enterprise. Previously, he held the position of deputy head of the reliability and safety service at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

The orders were signed by the mayor of Bishkek. The municipality notes that the personnel decisions taken are aimed at ensuring stable and transparent preparation for the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026.