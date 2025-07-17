14:15
Bishkek Vice Mayor placed in SCNS temporary detention facility

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), during the events held, revealed facts of abuse of office by the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Y.Zh.S., expressed in the illegal seizure and use of a municipal land plot without permits from authorized state bodies with an area of about 1,500 square meters.

Four light commercial facilities and five amusement rides for children were installed and operated for six years, located next to residential building No. 36 in Tunguch microdistrict of Bishkek.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on this fact, within the framework of which it was established that Y.Zh.S., being the Vice Mayor since 2020, for the purpose of personal enrichment, using his official position, illegally established and patronized the above-mentioned commercial facilities that operated without permits from authorized City Hall bodies. In this regard, the local budget suffered significant damage in the form of lost rental payments.

It should be noted that these actions of the City Hall official caused discontent among residents of Tunguch microdistrict, and also hindered the implementation of the project for the construction of a park and a children’s playground by the municipal administration of Oktyabrsky district of the city. The illegally operating facilities have been dismantled, and construction of a playground has begun.

Based on the results of the measures taken, damages in the amount of 2,979,889 soms were established in the form of lost profits from lease of this site.

On July 16, 2025, based on the collected materials and the results of investigative measures within the framework of the initiated criminal case, Vice Mayor Y.Zh.S. and citizen V.N.A. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

On July 16, during an off-site meeting in Tunguch microdistrict with the participation of the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was detained on the spot.
