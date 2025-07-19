Ex-Bishkek Vice Mayor Zhamalbek Yrsaliev released under travel restrictions

Former Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Zhamalbek Yrsaliev, has been released under a pledge not to leave the city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The former official has fully admitted guilt and compensated the damage amounting to 2,979,889 soms. In light of this, he was released under travel restrictions.

«Once investigative actions are completed, the criminal case along with the indictment will be submitted to the court for a final decision. The investigation is currently ongoing,» the statement says.

Zhamalbek Yrsaliev was detained on July 16 and placed in the detention facility of the SCNS.

The security services uncovered abuse of office, stating that Yrsaliev illegally seized and used municipal land in Tunguch microdistrict.