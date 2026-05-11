Luxury brand Bvlgari shows interest in jewelry projects in Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev held a meeting with representatives of the world-renowned Italian brand Bvlgari.

The delegation included Eleonora Rizzuto, Director of Sustainable Development and Corporate Social Responsibility, and Enrico Frizzi, Director of Corporate Finance and Risk Management.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in jewelry manufacturing and the possibility of implementing joint projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Amangeldiev stated that the authorities are interested in attracting major global brands and are ready to support investors.

«Kyrgyzstan is actively pursuing a favorable investment climate policy, and we see great potential in collaborating with companies of such level as Bvlgari,» he noted.

During the meeting, issues related to the processing of precious metals, development of the jewelry industry, and the creation of premium infrastructure were discussed.

Bvlgari representatives, in turn, expressed interest in exploring Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential and noted the region’s dynamic economic development.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue consultations and explore potential joint projects.