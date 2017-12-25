Parliament supports simplification of procedure for pension accounting

The profile committee of the Parliament supported the amendments to the Law On State Pension Social Insurance in the first reading.

Deputy Aaly Karashev noted the complexity of the current procedure for awarding payments. «Citizens are required to provide a large number of documents to the Social Fund, the receipt of which requires a long time, financial costs and technical difficulties. We need to provide not only a copy of the work record book, but also information about the salary, payment of insurance contributions from all employers or from the competent authorities for the entire period of employment,» he said.

If a citizen has worked in a variety of different organizations, he needs to make a request to all these organizations and obtain information about them on the amount of wages and payment of insurance premiums. The greatest difficulty in this matter is experienced by those who worked in organizations and enterprises that were liquidated and ceased to exist.

It is suggested that when applying for a pension, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic will be required to provide a work record, as well as information from employers or from the competent authorities on the amount of salary for any 60 months of continuous work and information on payment of insurance premiums for that time.

The remaining obligations to confirm the payment of insurance premiums for other periods of employment are proposed to be assigned to the Social Fund and its territorial bodies.