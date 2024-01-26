Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan awards pensions to 58 citizens of EAEU countries

The Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic awarded pensions to 58 citizens of the EAEU countries. The fund’s press service reported.

An agreement on pensions for workers of the Eurasian Economic Union came into force from January 1, 2021. According to the document, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia and Belarus, who have or had pension rights due to work or other activities in the territory of another EAEU state, are recognized as workers.

«To date the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic has awarded pensions to 58 citizens, 49 of whom are citizens of Russia, 8 — Kazakhstan and 1 — Belarus. The Russian Federation awarded part of the pension to 33 citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the press release says.