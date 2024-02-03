13:50
Social Fund calls messages about raising retirement age fake

Inaccurate information appeared recently on the Internet about the supposed increase in the retirement age. The Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Its representatives categorically denied the information, noting that to date no changes have been accepted or considered regarding the retirement age: men — 63 years old, women — 58 years old.

The Social Fund claims that any information about such changes is fake and aimed at misleading citizens.

«We ask you to be vigilant and rely only on official sources of information. Any changes in legislation relating to the retirement age will be announced and published in official sources, such as the official website and social media accounts of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic, the media, and other official channels,» the Social Fund added.
