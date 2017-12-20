For presidential form of government. Adakhan Madumarov initiates referendum

The leader of the political party Butun Kyrgyzstan Adakhan Madumarov intends to begin collecting signatures in order to initiate a nationwide referendum.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan needs to return to the presidential form of government, since the parliamentary form fell short of expectations.

Adakhan Madumarov also believes that it is necessary to return the Constitution dated 1993 and introduce dual citizenship with Russia . He noted that tens of thousands of labor migrants abroad are supporting him.

The initiator of the law must collect at least 300,000 signatures of Kyrgyzstanis.