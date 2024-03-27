17:06
Case against Madumarov: Deputy found guilty and be in custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek announced the verdict for deputy of Parliament Adakhan Madumarov.

The court found him guilty, releasing him from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. However, Adakhan Madumarov will remain under arrest until the verdict comes into force.

Previously, Parliament of Kyrgyzstan agreed to prosecute deputy Adakhan Madumarov. The case concerns a protocol signed in 2009 in Khujand. Adakhan Madumarov, being the secretary of the Security Council, signed with the Tajik side the minutes of the working meeting of the heads of state bodies of the two countries chaired by the secretaries of the Security Councils. According to the document, the Kyrgyz side leased a plot of land from Tajikistan with an area of 5 hectares and a length of 275 meters for 49 years. The protocol was adopted after negotiations in Khujand. Officials harmonized domestic procedures for signing an intergovernmental agreement to ban economic activity along the state border line until its demarcation and delimitation is completed.
