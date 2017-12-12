State debt of Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 9 million in month

As a result of October 2017, Kyrgyzstan ’s state debt declined by $ 9.05 million. Such data was presented by the Ministry of Finance of the country.

It is noted that as of October 31, 2017, the size of the state debt (external + internal) comprised $ 4,357.5 billion, or 299,447.12 billion soms. External debt — $ 3,958.23 billion (272,9.57 billion soms), internal — $ 399.27 million (27,437.55 billion soms).