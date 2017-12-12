10:02
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.26
RUB 1.18
English

State debt of Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 9 million in month

As a result of October 2017, Kyrgyzstan’s state debt declined by $ 9.05 million. Such data was presented by the Ministry of Finance of the country.

It is noted that as of October 31, 2017, the size of the state debt (external + internal) comprised $ 4,357.5 billion, or 299,447.12 billion soms. External debt — $ 3,958.23 billion (272,9.57 billion soms), internal — $ 399.27 million (27,437.55 billion soms).

Note, most of all Kyrgyzstan owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,629.13 billion. This is 41.2 percent of the total external debt of the country. Compared with September 2017, debt to the Eximbank of China decreased by $ 400,000.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
President approves writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debt to Russia
President of Kyrgyzstan believes that bankruptcy is not threat to country
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Expenditures of budget of Kyrgyzstan may increase due to growth of dollar rate
Kyrgyzstan to pay debt owed to UNIDO five years
Deputies approve writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debt to Russia
Payment of Kyrgyzstan’s debt to UNIDO to be settled
Deputies approve writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debts to Russia
Russia writes off most of all debts to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's national debt grows by $ 97.71 million over month
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan