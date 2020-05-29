12:10
USD 73.71
EUR 81.08
RUB 1.04
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan needs restructuring of external debt

«It is necessary to carry out a «deep» restructuring of external debt, including to multilateral lenders,» President of Kyrgzystan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the International Forum High-Level Event on Financing Development during and after the Coronavirus Era held in a video conference format yesterday.

Related news
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 707.6 per citizen
According to him, the second step should be to develop a program for exchanging the debt for projects in the field of health care, social support and food security. He also noted that this program should be aimed at projects in the field of ecology, climate change and the green economy.

«This is in line with the six measures voiced by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in April this year. In case of support of our proposals, I offer to develop and adopt an appropriate roadmap within the UN,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said, adding that the current situation requires decisive measures and innovative approaches.

The coronavirus pandemic has ceased to be only a public healthcare problem, it has a negative impact on the economic development of all countries, including Kyrgyzstan, and the protective measures taken to combat coronavirus have led to a sharp decline in economic activity.

«Kyrgyzstan, as a mountainous landlocked country, also faced a decline in foreign trade operations. By the end of this year, we expect a negative economic growth and significant fall in budget revenues. Lack of budgetary funds can lead to a worsening of the social situation of the population,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed, adding that under these conditions the implementation of national development programs that are closely linked with the UN sustainable development goals is put at threat.

The event was held in the form of a videoconference with the participation of heads of foreign states, international organizations, financial institutions and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
link: https://24.kg/english/154112/
views: 114
Print
Related
Energy sector’s debts to reach 106 billion soms by 2045 in Kyrgyzstan
Severelectro subscribers reduce their debts for electricity in 2018
Construction companies - main tax evaders in Kyrgyzstan
PRC’s share in Kyrgyzstan's external debt increased from 2 to 44% for 5 years
Kyrgyzstan must pay down $ 320 million debt to China in 5 years
Kyrgyzstan to pay off debt to China by agreement
Kyrgyzstan’s indebtedness to China reaches $ 1,711.48 billion
President of Russia approves writing-off Kyrgyzstan’s debt of $240 million
State debt of Kyrgyzstan decreases by $ 9 million in month
President approves writing-off of Kyrgyzstan's debt to Russia
Popular
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26 Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
29 May, Friday
10:50
At least 68 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,662 in total At least 68 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzs...
10:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan needs restructuring of external debt
10:00
Kalicha Umuralieva about criminal case and search in her office
09:40
At least 41,700 people register for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan
09:30
About 49,363 vehicles disinfected at entrance to Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Thursday
19:24
Head of City Parks municipal enterprise detained for abuse of office
19:17
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
18:56
President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
18:46
Kyrgyzstan expects to receive $ 462 million from international donors