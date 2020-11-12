15:58
Sadyr Japarov is looking for sources to pay off debt to China

The Government of Kyrgyzstan does not plan to exchange deposits and land with China. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, stated at a press conference.

He denied information about transfer of Jetim-Too area to China.

«Not a single meter of Jetim-Too will be handed over to China. We are looking for sources to pay off the debt. This issue will be resolved. There are no unsolvable issues,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He also replied that the fields that had been operating before the change of power should continue development. «Investors of Jerooy project obtained the license earlier, so they will continue working,» he said.
